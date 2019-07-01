Sunny and pleasant today, heat and humidity ramp up Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

This holiday week will start off refreshingly pleasant with a mostly sunny Monday and comfortable humidity too. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s this afternoon with a pleasant vibe. Tonight will also be quite pleasant with clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

Starting tomorrow, a returning classic summertime pattern sets up over Pennsylvania and really much of the eastern United States. Temperatures are likely to hit and/or exceed 90 degrees for several days, with humidity becoming more uncomfortable as well. In fact, heat indices by Wednesday may approach 100. Stray t-storms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon as well. From Wednesday-Friday, multiple weak disturbances will cross over-top a very hot and humid airmass. The combination of these two will lead to daily thunderstorm chances and while it certainly won’t be raining at all times, we’ll have to be on guard for slow moving heavy storms given the weak flow and high moisture content. A better chance for more organized storms looks to come Friday and Saturday with the approach of a cold front. Bottom line: it looks like another hot and mainly dry week, but there will be thunderstorms around somewhere in the viewing area almost every day. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara