Sunny and seasonable to close out the work week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 45.

Yesterday’s high was 57° thanks to blue skies, sunshine, and a strong southerly breezy. That combination made for seasonably warm weather in late February. While it won’t be quite as warm today, temperatures remain seasonable, in the mid-40s, and it will remain breezy. The difference today will be a northwest breeze rather than a southerly one. Nonetheless, the end of the week will feature plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow and that will help melt more of the snowpack. Not a bad end to the week!

The upcoming weekend does offer chances for rain showers although coverage looks scattered. Nonetheless, plan for a damp and dreary weekend with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with those occasional showers. Saturday morning could feature some snow showers to start, but no accumulation is expected, and it will quickly change to rain. Still, no major winter storms appear on the horizon with temperatures flirting with 50° again early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara