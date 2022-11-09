TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 55.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 40.

THURSDAY: AM Fog, Increasing Clouds. Hi 66.

Today and tomorrow will remain quiet. High pressure keeps our skies clear and rain-free through tomorrow night. A couple of highlights: today will be seasonable with highs in the 50s. Some fog could be around early Thursday. Clouds will increase late tomorrow ahead of Nicole, but most of the day will be sunny and mild. Highs tomorrow will return to the mid-60s!

The main weather headline for the week is Tropical Storm Nicole and its track that will bring a soaking rain for Veteran’s Day. The rain will begin Friday morning and continue all day into Friday night. Most areas will receive 1-2″ of rain from Nicole, but some locally higher amounts are possible. Flooding isn’t a concern: we have been quite dry recently and the storm is progressive. It will be exiting by Saturday morning and not hang around.

As the tropical moisture exits, gusty northwest winds develop Saturday as we dry out for the weekend. We will be noticeably colder for the weekend too with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s by Sunday. That chilly air hangs around for most of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara