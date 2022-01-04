Sunny and seasonable today, milder tomorrow

TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 39. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 24. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After just missing out on some accumulating snowfall yesterday (Washington D.C. and Virginia saw several inches), winds calmed down a bit last evening and that fact, along with clearing skies, led to a cold night. Temperatures are starting out in the teens and lower 20s this morning. It will warm up, however, with highs approaching 40° later today under plenty of sunshine! It looks like a pleasant January day ahead.

Tomorrow looks dry too and a bit milder with highs pushing into the mid-40s. However, changes take place toward late-week as another cold shot of air moves through Wednesday night, potentially setting up for some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The track of the storm looks coastal, but there’s still a question as to how strong it will be. It looks like we’ll get at least some snow, but the set-up looks suspect for a big storm. Still, even a couple of inches would disrupt the Friday morning commute. We’ll keep tracking it and keep you posted in the coming days. This doesn’t appear to be a big snowstorm for us right now, however.

It will turn colder by the start of next weekend with highs back down into the 30s and lows plunging into the low 20s. Sunday looks to bring another storm system that could potentially start as freezing rain given the morning low temperatures before changing to plain rainfall. January is providing some activity for our weather team to keep track of to start 2022. Winter lovers, be patient! It has to snow at some point right?

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara