TODAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggier. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: More Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 92.

Yesterday offered a picture-perfect July day across Central PA with seasonable high temperatures and low humidity. Today that trend will continue with high pressure firmly in control. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 80s and low humidity once again. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggier and dewpoints and humidity tick upward slightly.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the low 90s and the added humidity could spark a stray shower or t-storm, but widespread rain or severe weather looks unlikely. The remainder of the week will be warm and mainly dry with decreasing humidity from Wednesday into Thursday. A couple of weak troughs may swing through, but rain chances look minimal.

The end of the week features more heat as high temperatures climb to near 90°, especially for next weekend. The daily storm threat may need to be tweaked later in the week as we get more data in and get closer to the actual days, but after tomorrow, rain chances look slim. Quite frankly, rain looks hard to come by even tomorrow. So get ready to water the lawns and gardens. ‘Tis the season — the thick of summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara