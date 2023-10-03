TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Clear With Patchy Fog. Lo 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 82.

Our pleasant and warm start to October will continue today and tomorrow with sunshine, highs in the lower 80s, and more dry weather. Tonight will also bring more of the same – clear skies, patchy fog toward morning, and lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain about 10° above average through Thursday with continued sunshine and pleasant weather.

By Friday, easterly flow ahead of a cold front will bring clouds and patchy drizzle to the area. Highs will be in the mid-70s, still slightly above normal for early October. The cold front will move through Pennsylvania on Saturday causing two things to occur: a showery day to start the weekend and a cool-down that will likely last into next week. It will turn breezy too not only along the front for Saturday, but an upper low will sit and spin over New England behind the front on Sunday and Monday. Expect rather cloudy, dreary, cool, and breezy weather to set up shop over Central PA from Saturday onward into early next week. By Sunday and Monday, high temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s. Sweater weather will be returning soon, so enjoy the warm days this week while you can!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara