TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 85.

High pressure continues to hold firm across Pennsylvania today and tomorrow giving the region some sunshine and summer-like warmth to end the work week. Both today and tomorrow will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s each afternoon. It will stay dry too.

Clouds increase late Friday and some showers could develop overnight into Saturday morning. There remain some questions as to how wet Saturday will be. Some models take the entire system (and its moisture) and keep it south of Pennsylvania, meaning that while some clouds will be around, most of Saturday could be dry. Still, other guidance suggests some light showers for the first half of the day while some slight clearing occurs during the late afternoon. While the bulk of the moisture stays south, even in these wetter scenarios, there would be enough shower activity to make for a damp start to the weekend. If it does rain Saturday, it won’t be a soaker or a washout by any stretch.

We start another dry and seasonable stretch on Sunday (good news for Mother’s Day plans!) which lasts through most of next week. That deficit looks to be building again too…so keep an eye on it. Heading into the weekend, parts of the region will be trending toward a 3″ deficit for 2023 again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara