Sunny and warm today, more showers possible tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Late Day Showers. Hi 89.

The summer-like vibe early this week will continue today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. It may actually end up slightly less humid than yesterday, but it the sun should stay out in full force as high pressure takes hold. Tonight will be pleasant enough, although it will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Highs on Wednesday could make a run at 90 degrees ahead of a cold front. The front tomorrow will likely produce a late-day shower or two as it moves through, but it doesn’t feature a ton of moisture so not everybody will see rain tomorrow. Once the front moves through late in the day, things cool down big-time by Thursday and Friday. By then, Dorian will spread in clouds with most if not all of the rain expected to remain east of the area. The weekend is looking mainly dry at this point with highs near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Next week features the return of cooler weather, highs in the 70s, and the quiet stretch seems to continue with little threat for rain expected.

Hurricane Dorian is now stationary just east of Florida and continues to unleash complete destruction in the Bahamas. If there is any good news, it is that Dorian has weakened slightly to a Category 3. However, destructive winds (120 mph) and tremendous amounts of rainfall will continue as this storm remains stalled over the next day or so. The official National Hurricane Center track forecast continues to keep Dorian off-shore of Florida, however, slight changes in the steering winds could easily bring the eye closer to land. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, the storm will begin to pick up steam and race northeastward toward the Carolinas. It appears likely that Dorian will at least come very close to making a landfall near the Outer Banks if not sooner over the Carolina coast. Residents there should prepare for high storm surge along with hurricane-force winds Thursday. The storm should be pulling away from the U.S. coast by Friday. We will continue to post updates with potential track adjustments all week. Stay tuned and stay safe, especially if you have travel plans.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara