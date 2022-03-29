TODAY: Clearing Skies, Cold! Lo 21. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Mix, PM Clearing. Hi 51. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

We officially set a new record low high temperature for yesterday. It only made it to 32° which was colder than the previous record cold high of 35° set back in 1996. It was impressively cold and windy yesterday and that helped fuel deadly snow squalls across the Commonwealth. No matter how well these are forecasted, and they were yesterday, whiteout conditions during squalls always seem to catch people by surprise. Take the forecast and the warnings seriously folks. The good news is we don’t expect any more squalls today.

Highs start to bounce back a bit this afternoon after another cold start. Wind chills are in the teens and single digits again this morning. It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid-40s. Winter coats are needed again, despite more sunshine this afternoon.

Next up during our wacky weather week is a light wintry mix for tomorrow morning as a warm front lifts northward into the cold air that will be locked in place tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s tonight and some light snow showers will develop before daybreak tomorrow. Eventually, a period of light sleet and freezing drizzle will take over and that could make for some slick spots during the morning commute and into the mid-morning hours. While this won’t be a big deal, it could make for some tricky spots early Wednesday. The precipitation should end by lunchtime with clearing skies for the afternoon and highs bouncing back into the low 50s.

Warm air does return to our region late in the week with highs soaring into the 70s again by Thursday! An approaching cold front will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon (some on the gusty side!) before we gradually cool it down again for Friday and Saturday. This will be one wild and wacky weather week as we say goodbye to March. From snow squalls to windy conditions, to spring t-storms, it’s all here. And we’ll be tracking it for you. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara