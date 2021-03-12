Sunny but breezy today, more seasonable

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 37. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Hi 56. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

A cold front crossed central Pennsylvania overnight which has allowed for temperatures to drop into the 30s and the winds to pick up. High pressure will remain in control however throughout the day, so expect lots of sunshine and a recovery into the low 50s this afternoon. The 60s and 70s are no more, but 50s is still pretty nice for this time of year!

A stronger cold front will approach the area Sunday. Still expect lots of sunshine but as the front crosses during the afternoon, northwest winds will become quite gusty. Temperatures will still recover into the mid-50s ahead of the front, but it will turn much colder Sunday night with lows by Monday morning in the 20s area-wide.

A system ejecting out of the Rockies is poised to bring us *light* precipitation late Monday night and into Tuesday, but trends have been for the system to become sheared apart and weaker the further east it moves. Therefore, only light moisture is expected locally, but it’s not out of the question some see a light wintry mix or even a few flakes early Tuesday as temperatures will be at or slightly below freezing. The middle part of the week looks unsettled with mostly cloudy but dry conditions Wednesday. Another storm will race east Thursday, bringing our next chance of some widespread rain. Temperatures will average close to normal in the next seven days.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo