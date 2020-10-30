Sunny but cool today, showers arrive Sunday afternoon

TODAY: AM Freeze, Sunny & Cool. Hi 50. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly. Lo 38. Winds: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Late-Day Showers. Hi 58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

A freeze is ongoing this morning with temperatures falling to around freezing area-wide. We’ll see lots of sunshine today thanks to high pressure but that will only get us back to around 50 degrees. Trick or treat weather looks good as long as the chill doesn’t bother you!

Clouds gradually increase tonight as we track the next potent cold front that will arrive Sunday. A burst of showers is expected Sunday afternoon but it will be short lived and shouldn’t amount to more than a quarter inch. The bigger story will be the falling temperatures and strong winds Sunday night into Monday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph during this time as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s again Monday morning. Snow showers are likely in western and northwestern PA and it is possible a few sneak their way into the ridges & valleys! Monday’s highs won’t get out of the 40s.

Election Day looks mostly sunny but still on the cool side with highs in the low 50s. High pressure builds over the northeast for the middle and end of next week, which will provide for much milder conditions, along with persistent sunshine.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast: Expect clear skies, light winds, and temperatures again in the low 40s tonight. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo