Sunny & chilly today, dreary weekend ahead

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 28.

FRIDAY: AM Drizzle, PM Showers, Chilly. Hi 38.

High pressure will keep the weather sunny, dry, and chilly on this Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s this afternoon. East flow means clouds will be on the move tonight and with temperatures falling into the upper 20s, patchy drizzle becomes a slight concern. Patchy icy spots could occur early Friday should any drizzle materialize overnight. There shouldn’t be any widespread issues, however.

This weekend will kick off another stormy pattern for Central PA. After some drizzle early Friday, scattered showers will make for a not so pleasant afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be chilly and raw, in the upper 30s. Rain will continue to take over Friday night and through much of Saturday. Even Sunday doesn’t look all that nice. Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday morning before some clearing may take place late in the day. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s.

Early next week another storm sets its sights on our region. A wintry mix of snow and sleet could begin as early as Monday afternoon before transitioning over to plain rain by Monday night and most of Tuesday. It looks like another close call with wintry weather that will turn out to be mostly a chilly rain. Of course, we will keep you posted on all of this as we certainly understand it’s a busy time of year. Stay tuned! And enjoy that sunshine today!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara