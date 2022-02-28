TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 27. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday was a milder day but it came with a chilly westerly wind that gusted over 30 mph at times. Last night, attention shifted to a cold front that crossed through Pennsylvania from north to south. That front will be a dividing line today between milder air across the Ohio Valley and Midwest and chilly air across Pennsylvania and New England. Today will be a much colder day as a result with highs in the 30s, but we’ll enjoy plentiful sunshine, a beautiful blue sky, and less breezy conditions too. Tonight will bring a few more clouds as the front lifts back northward as a warm front. Lows will be in the 20s, but it sets the stage for milder air to move in this week.

In fact, milder than average conditions will return by tomorrow as a southerly push of wind drives temperatures back into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a partly sunny and breezy day but a dry one. As this occurs, a few weak clippers will pass through, which may lead to a few light showers tomorrow night and Wednesday night. Highs will drop back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday, but another spike in temperatures is expected next weekend with highs in the 60s on Sunday!

The weekend could be the start of a damp stretch here in Central PA. A few light showers on Saturday could precede a steadier rain for Sunday. Most long-range guidance shows a baroclinic zone of moisture continuing to feed rain into our region through the middle of next week. After a quiet stretch of weather this week, next week looks to start warm and wet. We’ll keep you posted on the trends. Until then, enjoy that sunshine today, but bundle up!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara