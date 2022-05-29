TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Calm. Lo 65.

MONDAY: Hot, Turning More Humid. Hi 90.

Other than a few brief showers, yesterday provided sunshine, dry weather, and periods of passing clouds. High temperatures were in the upper 70s before cooler and drier air moved in for the night. With clear skies overnight temperatures dropped to the low to mid-50s. So it is a little bit of a cooler start to our day! Temperatures should rebound nicely though with highs in the low 80s for the afternoon.

Dry weather holds tonight through our Memorial Day. However, you will notice an increase in humidity as well as temperatures. Highs for Monday will be near 90°, if not slightly higher. This will kick off a stretch of hot and humid weather that begins Monday and likely does not end until some showers and storms arrive Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso