Sunny days with warm afternoon right through the weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Toward Morning. Lo 45.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 72.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 72.

High pressure located over the southern U.S. continues to control the local weather through today and the weekend. Southwesterly flow will keep dry air and unseasonably warm air flowing into Central PA through Sunday. Expect sunny days and clear nights with daytime highs in the lower 70s and nighttime lows in the mid-40s.

Tropical Depression Eta will reemerge into warm Caribbean waters and become a threat to Cuba. By the end of the weekend and early next week, the track of Eta will need to be monitored. The Southeast and Gulf Coast could receive heavy rain from a slow-moving storm. Then this moisture could be funneled northward by a front. Again this will not happen for a while, but it could be a good reinforcing shot of rainfall if it reaches this far north. We are tracking a front for next Wednesday that looks to bring some rain locally. If Eta joins up with this, it could be a decent soaker for us. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara