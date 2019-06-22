Sunny, dry, and seasonable weekend ahead







TODAY: Less Humid, Sunny, and Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 58. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Less Humid, Sunny, and Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 10 mph.

It does not get much better than this for June weather! Yesterday officially kicked off summer, and now our first full weekend is bucking the wet weather trend for a change. Expect plenty of sunshine today with cool morning temperatures followed by a pleasant afternoon! Highs will be near 80° with dry conditions.

Tonight will see the return to few cool spots in outlying locations, but temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s which is still seasonable for this time of the year.

Sunday is a little warmer with more dry weather holding. Temperature rise to the low 80s for the afternoon.

A few more clouds will roll through by Monday as a slow-moving front approaches. Some scattered storms should develop by the evening as the humidity rises. The front will not clear until the second half of Tuesday, so a few leftover showers or a rumble of thunder are possible for Tuesday morning.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso