Sunny, mild, and breezy today with rain on tap for Wednesday

TODAY: Sunny, Mild, & Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Skies cleared out last evening and the winds finally died down. That is leading to a chilly start and even a few locations that dipped below freezing. The chilly start could lead to areas of frost and freeze early today, which is still quite common this time of the year, but any frost issues will be isolated and not widespread. The rest of today will feature sunny skies, mild temperatures, and a stiff southerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of our next rain-maker with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

A building storm system will move in for Wednesday and bring scattered showers starting tomorrow morning with bouts of rain through tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts near a half-inch will be common as the rain wraps up predawn Thursday morning. We also believe there will be some wet snow mixing in just before the storm exits. A slushy accumulation on the grass is possible in some areas by Thursday morning, especially north and west of Harrisburg. Thursday and Friday will be significantly colder and windy behind the storm with highs only in the mid 40s! The cold air begins to exit for Easter weekend with Easter Sunday featuring lots of sunshine with temperatures back in the 60s by Sunday afternoon!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara