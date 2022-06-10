TODAY: Plenty of sun, seasonable. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, stray showers by daybreak. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a scattered light showers, especially during the morning. Stray afternoon showers, but drier for the second half of the day. Cooler. High 72.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, stray morning showers. Afternoon/Evening Stray Storms. Warmer, Slightly More Humid High 78.

Today should be another beautiful June here in the Midstate! This morning starts with temperatures in the 50s, but with plenty of sunshine and clear skies we see highs quickly climbing to near 80°. The day will be dry even as clouds increase later this evening. Some showers then develop overnight by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend forecast has been a little tough to pin down. It doesn’t appear wet enough for certain types of outdoor events to be canceled, but it may be just enough to keep outdoor plans to be damp. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, the tough call is the amount of rain and when it arrives. We are confident the rain totals will be on the lower side with less than a tenth of an inch. The morning hours have the highest chances of light showers, with stray leftover showers in the afternoon.

Sunday is also showing signs of stubborn clouds and light rain during the morning. Any rain Sunday morning will be leftover from showers to our west that develop Saturday evening. Again this is not a guarantee for this round of rain, but it is showing up in the guidance. Sunday afternoon also brings the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms as the front rolls through. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 80° with additional humidity too.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso