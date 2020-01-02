Sunny today, rounds of rain for Friday-Saturday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 48F.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Showers Develop After 11 PM. Low 39F.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers (Steady During the Morning), Drizzly and Damp. Hi 45F.

Plenty of sunshine will be a mainstay for our second full day of 2020! Today will be a gorgeous early January day, and even after a chilly start most of us will see high temperatures climb to near 50°.

Enjoy the sun and dry weather while it lasts as we do see a changeover to a more active pattern- meaning more clouds and chances for rain. Showers will begin after 11 PM tonight. Steady rain is then likely through the first half of Friday morning.

A lull in the steady rain is then in store for the rest of Friday. Even without the steady rain though, a damp feel to the air with drizzle is likely to continue during the day.

Another storm system arriving from the south brings a round of rain for Saturday morning too. There will be some breaks during the day, but scattered showers are likely to return by the afternoon/evening.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso