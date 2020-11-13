Sunny today, gusty showers arrive Sunday afternoon

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 38. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 60. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s area-wide, but this is actually quite normal for this time of year. We’ll see lots of sunshine today as high pressure keeps us quiet. Highs will push into the low to mid 50s, which is again very close to seasonable levels. Once the sun sets this evening, it will cool off quickly with temperatures likely falling into the upper 30s prior to midnight. Clouds will increase late as we track the next cold front for Sunday.

A rather potent cold front will cross the area Sunday, and while we won’t see a ton of measurable rain, some gusty showers will roll through during the afternoon. Main timeframe would be between 2-5p as the line blasts through from west to east. Nobody is expected to see more than a quarter inch of rain, but brief wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Highs will be near 60, but it will turn noticeably cooler again for Monday.

The theme through the middle of next week will be reinforcing shots of cool air. It is possible we see a few flurries Tuesday as highs dip into the 40s and weak ripples cross over the Great Lakes. Chilly air lasts through Thursday as overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings fall into the upper 20s/lower 30s. The chill won’t last too long though as we climb back closer to 60 by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo