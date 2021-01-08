Sunshine and a breeze today, dry weather continues into next week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Hi 42.

The weather looks quiet again this weekend as a storm misses us south. Today will offer plenty of sunshine but it will be breezy with a northwest wind of 10-20 mph. A few more clouds tonight will be replaced by lots of blue sky Sunday as high pressure settles in. This will relax the winds too as highs stay about 5 degrees above normal.

Monday will feature increasing clouds as we track a storm tracking northeast out of Texas. This upcoming week did have a favorable pattern in the model guidance just a few days ago, but it now appears that a southern storm early next week will face the fate as the one that passed over the Carolinas and Virginia today. This means we will likely miss any major wintry impacts. If we see any swings back to a winter storm locally we will let you know. A few more waves of energy will also be a non-factor it appears, but a large north-to-south front will bring more chill and wind into the region by next weekend. Overall, dry weather looks to prevail as far as the eye can see, with better chances for colder than normal days as we head into mid-month.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo