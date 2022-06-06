TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Bit Warmer. Hi 82. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Milder. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Scattered PM Showers. Hi 80. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The gorgeous weather from the weekend continues as we kick off a new week. Expect lots of sunshine today and with a southerly wind, it will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 80s. However, humidity levels will remain low, making it another great day to make plans outside. Increasing clouds tonight means a milder night with overnight lows around 60.

The next cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing some light scattered showers mainly during the afternoon. The front will slow down as it crosses, leaving us with leftover showers and storms Wednesday night before we dry out again for Thursday. Thursday and Friday look like comfortable days again with plentiful sunshine and highs around 80. However, an area of low pressure will ride up the mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing some numerous showers for the first half of the weekend with highs only in the low 70s. The back half of the weekend looks drier with sunshine and highs closer to average.

Overall, temperatures will stay quite seasonable this week. Highs will be close to 80 with overnight lows averaging in the low to mid 60s. Those waiting for the next heat wave will have to keep waiting as we don’t see a big warm up until perhaps mid next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo