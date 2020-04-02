Sunshine returns today and Friday along with blustery conditions too

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Blustery. Lo 38. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Blustery. Hi 57. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The sun showed finally showed itself late yesterday and it felt good to get some Vitamin D again. Today will mark the full return of the sun along with some blustery conditions too behind an area of low pressure sitting offshore. Winds will gust near 30 mph at times today and even though high temperatures will be seasonable, it will feel chilly at times. Tonight will be clear and blustery with lows in the 30s. Friday will feature a sunny start with blustery conditions persisting. Some clouds are possible during the second half of the day, but highs will again be seasonable.

This weekend will feature a warm-up and mainly dry conditions. Saturday will feature increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly milder with a chance for a few light showers. Most backyards will stay dry though as the system moving through is starved of any decent moisture. Looking ahead, all signs point to a warming trend next week with high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70 degree days are possible. Just what we need during this stay at home time — some nice weather to try and get outside once in a while. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara