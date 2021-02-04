Sunshine returns today, some wet snow with rain tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy, Clouds Late. Hi 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Wet Snow Develops. Lo 32. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Snow/Rain, PM Clearing. Hi 42. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Today provides a break from the active weather with mostly sunny skies and less breezy conditions. Highs will be warmer too, around 40°. Despite the milder temperatures, tonight will bring the threat of some wet snow from a quick moving system. The wet snow will move in overnight and could affect the Friday morning commute. This shouldn’t accumulate with the warmer temperatures, however, it will likely mix with and eventually change to plain rain showers. The whole system should be east of the area by noon Friday, if not earlier. In fact, the latest model guidance suggests this won’t be much of a system at all due to lacking sufficient moisture. Lows tonight won’t drop below freezing and highs tomorrow will be in the low 40s.

Looking ahead, Saturday should be a pleasant and cooler day with breezy conditions returning. The storm that has been showing up in some of the long-range guidance appears to be trending east and off the coast. That would mean just some clouds for Sunday rather than additional snowfall. In fact, Sunday keeps looking better with each new model run. The weekend should be quiet! The next shot at some snow would occur on Tuesday from a clipper diving south from Canada. The deep cold air that appeared to descend into Pennsylvania looks to hold off a bit next week, and if that’s the case, Tuesday’s clipper could be more wet than white. Something to watch. Until then, enjoy the return of some quieter weather for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara