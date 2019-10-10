Sunshine trying to win out against upper low next 2 days

TODAY: Sun West, Few Clouds East, Warm. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 50.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 67.

An upper low continues to spin just off the coast which will continue to try to influence our weather through tomorrow. Dry air won out yesterday, however, with most of the region seeing some pleasant sunshine during the afternoon. The same can be said for today with most of the region enjoying some sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees. Some clouds may try to back into the eastern counties at times, but on the whole, today should be mainly pleasant and dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with mainly clear skies. Lows will dip into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

At this point, tomorrow should bring a mix of sunshine and a few clouds for a fairly pleasant day to end the week. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees. Another cold front will cross late Saturday, keeping skies rather cloudy. A couple of showers will be possible Saturday evening along that front with a breeze developing for Sunday. No major temperature swings are in the forecast at this time. Our average high is now 67 degrees. Temperatures will remain fairly close to that over the next week. The next shot at some decent rain will come during the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara