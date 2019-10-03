Temperatures drop with scattered showers today

TODAY: Scattered Showes, Much Cooler. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday reached a new record high of 93 degrees which beat the old record of 87 set in 1927. The summertime feel of the last couple of days will be coming to an end today, however. A cold front is currently dropping southward across Pennsylvania and will drop our temperatures roughly 30 degrees from where they were yesterday afternoon! This front will also bring occasional light showers through much of the day ahead. Rainfall amounts will average less than a quarter-inch for most locations through tonight. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and fall into the 50s for some locations this afternoon. It will be a cloudy, damp, and raw day for many across Central PA. Depending on where the front is situated, areas northeast of Harrisburg could fall into the mid-50s this afternoon, while areas southeast of the city may have temperatures rebound into the 70s later today. It will be a challenging temperature forecast playing out today! Tonight will bring scattered showers and lows in the 50s.

After some lingering clouds early tomorrow, skies clear by Friday afternoon with breezy conditions lasting through Friday evening. As the winds relax Friday night and skies remain clear, temperatures will drop into the low 40s, which hasn’t happened since April! Get ready for a chilly Saturday morning and if you’re tailgating for Penn State’s homecoming…dress warmly!

The rest of Saturday features lots of sunshine with seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Clouds (and maybe a few stray showers) return Sunday as Gulf moisture arrives Sunday night into Monday. Early next week brings our best chance for a widespread soaking rain which we haven’t experienced in weeks! We will continue to track things for you through the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara