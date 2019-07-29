Keeping the heat through Tuesday, storm chances increase.

EVENING: Scattered clouds and hot. Temps near 90F.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Scattered Storms after 3pm. Hi 92.

Monday marks the 19th day of 90 degree heat this year. I am confident we can tack on Tuesday’s afternoon with to make it 20 days. We also currently rank as the 3 hottest July on record and could still make a run at #2!

Along with the heat comes an increase in storm chances. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will bring storms. Better chances for storms will be Tuesday, but coverage will still be hit-or-miss.

The rest of the week will feature less heat. We continue to watch a weak low pressure along the east coast for Friday and Saturday. This could lead to additional storm chances, so we’ll keep you updated. Check back!

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder