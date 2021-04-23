Temperatures turn around starting today, rain on tap Saturday night

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 40.

SATURDAY: Sunny Start, PM Clouds, Rain Overnight. Hi 67. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain Exits, AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 67.

A freeze did occur yesterday morning as temperatures dipped below freezing in many backyards. While it’s not quite as cold this morning, it will dip below freezing in a few spots once again. ‘Tis the season for up and down temperatures. After another chilly start, the good news is that plenty of sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid-60s later today, which is normal for late April. Overall, it should be a pleasant day ahead, but it will also still be breezy. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly once again with lows dipping to around 40°.

The weekend forecast isn’t bad but will feature some rain. The good news for outdoor plans? That rain will occur overnight Saturday. Tomorrow will begin sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Rain should develop after 7pm with most of the rain occurring Saturday night. It will make a quick exit by dawn Sunday, leaving behind 0.25-0.50″. Sunday will start cloudy, but the sun will break through by the afternoon with the winds increasing too as skies clear. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s! If the projected pattern holds, sunny weather looks to continue through next Wednesday with highs approaching the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara