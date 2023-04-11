TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly. Lo 54. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 79. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today and tomorrow will feature warm and breezy conditions with plenty of sunshine. While a ridge of high pressure will be the dominant force, a weak front will pass through tonight bringing a few clouds and whipping up a breeze both ahead of it this afternoon, and behind it tomorrow. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the 70s and both days will be pleasant. Overnight lows this week will now be in the 50s, rather than the chilly starts of the last couple of days.

It’s been a dry start to the year. In fact, 2023 is the 6th driest year on record so far…and it doesn’t look like we’ll see a drop of rain through the end of the work week. There is the chance for a stray shower Saturday from a cut-off low moving north up the coast, but even that looks iffy at this point. A better chance for showers could come by Sunday as a cold front crosses the region…with cooler air to follow. Any rain chances beyond a few days out should be taken with a grain of salt, however. A warm and dry pattern is shaping up and that sometimes begets more warm and dry weather — so stay tuned! Even if we get some rain this weekend, it doesn’t look like much. The rain deficit now sits at over 4″ for the year. The dry weather combined with the breezy conditions over the coming days will pose a fire weather risk. We’ll keep you posted and update the weekend rain chances throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara