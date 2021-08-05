Temperatures warm up starting today, prolonged heat wave coming soon

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Evening Shower. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 65.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot! Hi 91.

Today may be our last comfortable start for quite a while as the heat and humidity will return in full force over the weekend and through next week. Many backyards are kicking the day off in the 50s once again continuing the trend for very pleasant mornings this week across Central PA. Today will remain comfortable, but warmer air begins to push into the area with highs expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. A weak trough overhead could spark a late evening shower, but most locations stay dry. Tonight won’t be quite as comfortable with lows in the mid-60s. Friday’s high will peak near 90°, although the humidity will still be tolerable. We start to feel the combination of the heat and humidity this weekend. Clouds on Saturday could keep temperatures in the upper 80s now, but low 90s are likely by Sunday afternoon. A stray t-storm could pop on Sunday, but again, dry for most seems to be the way to go.

Next week will continue the heat wave with increasing humidity too. The heat will persist through nearly all of next week with highs in the 90s each afternoon. Some days temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with triple-digit heat index values. Rain chances look slim other than some stray t-storm chances thanks to the heat and humidity. It’s going to be tough to see any meaningful rain over the next week or so. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara