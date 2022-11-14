TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: PM Rain & Snow Showers. Hi 44.

The change arrived over the weekend whether we were ready for it or not! November is now in full swing and the weather is finally feeling like it. The chill will continue through this week and another shot of even colder air arrives by next weekend. So, get out those heavy coats, turn on the fire, and bundle up. There is even some wet snow in the forecast — tomorrow! Are you ready?!

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-40s. It will likely be the nicest day of the week. Tonight’s temperatures fall below freezing, setting the stage for a chilly rain (and even some wet snow!) to develop tomorrow. Clouds increase tomorrow morning ahead of an area of low pressure moving northward from the Gulf. This low will overspread the region with a chilly rain tomorrow afternoon. It could start as a period of wet snow, especially for areas north and west of Harrisburg. After this initial burst, most places will see mainly rain for tomorrow afternoon and evening and continuing into early Wednesday morning. Around 0.50″ of rain is expected across the region.

Skies clear on Wednesday, but temperatures stay chilly. It will be breezy both Wednesday and Thursday behind the system. Some lake-effect rain and/or snow showers could develop Thursday, and then another shot of cold air will follow for Friday and the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s to around 40°. Overnight lows will drop below freezing and will likely be in the 20s for several nights in a row. While no major weather systems appear in play beyond tomorrow, the chill appears to last for quite a while and gets reinforced over the weekend. Bundle up! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara