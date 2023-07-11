TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot! Hi 91.

Today and Wednesday will be sunny and hot as temperatures climb close to 90° with high pressure taking control for a bit. The humidity will be held in check too, which is rare for mid-July. Take advantage and spend some time outdoors for the next two days. Rain chances remain minimal until Thursday when dewpoints start to climb again, supporting chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. This humid theme, supportive of daily afternoon storms, will continue into the upcoming weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s, pretty typical for mid-July. The best chances for storms will come later Thursday and again on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted. Stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara