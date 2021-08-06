The heat returns today and sticks around through next week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot! Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 88.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

A few showers did indeed develop last evening, thanks to a weak trough moving through. We told you that might occur yesterday, however, most places did stay dry. Today will also stay dry as sunshine will help take temperatures back into the low 90s. The humidity will stay rather low, however, and it should be a nice day to end the work week. Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of a front that will move through this weekend.

Humidity will stay tolerable through the weekend, but become a bit more noticeable each day. An area of low pressure passing to our south will increase clouds for Saturday, but there won’t be much energy to get storms going locally. Aside from a stray shower Saturday and perhaps a t-storm Sunday afternoon, the vast majority of the weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Next week will continue the heat wave with increasing humidity too. The heat will persist through nearly all of next week with highs in the 90s each afternoon. Some days temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with triple-digit heat index values. Rain chances look slim other than some stray storm chances thanks to the heat and humidity both Wednesday and Thursday. Given the overall weather pattern moving forward, it’s going to be tough to see any meaningful rain over the next week or so.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara