The sun should break through today, quiet and seasonable through the weekend

TODAY: Mix Of Clouds & Sun. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Colder. Lo 26.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 40.

Clouds remained stubborn again yesterday as the region was still under influence of an upper level low off the east coast. Today should bring some clearing despite stubborn clouds remaining to start the day. This afternoon will feature seasonable temperatures near 40° and some sun trying to break through the low clouds. Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder as skies try to clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will likely start with some sun before clouds increase thanks to a storm sitting over the Carolinas. It will be another seasonable afternoon on Friday and Central PA remains dry. The weekend will be dry too with lots of sunshine and highs right around 40°. The next system we’re watching is a Gulf storm that will lift north early next week, likely Tuesday. The path of this storm is not certain and although some models favor Nor’easter potential, plenty of guidance suggests another miss for Central PA. We’re watching it, we’re tracking it, and we will continue to keep you updated. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet and seasonable weather before us!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara