The week many have been waiting for: a return to summer-like temperatures

TODAY: Filtered Sunshine. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 80.

A big shift is coming to our weather pattern this week. Rain chances will be very limited as heat and humidity build. It will be very summer-like with highs approaching 90° by next weekend. For those waiting for the warmth to return, this will be the week for you!

Today should be a pretty nice Spring day overall with a mix of clouds and sun. Although the sun will be filtered, high temperatures will be in the mid-70s today, marking a return to seasonable high temperatures. Rain chances will be limited as a storm system dives south of PA later today. Tonight will feature mainly clear skies with patchy fog and light winds. Lows will be in the 50s.

A large ridge of high pressure will develop from the central U.S. to the east coast this week. As a result, we expect unseasonable heat to build through next weekend. This looks like a prolonged stretch of dry and hot weather. Highs in the middle 80s are expected to arrive by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, with highs nearing 90° Friday through Sunday! The humidity should gradually rise by Friday too, with a summer-like feel to the air. Unfortunately, rain chances are vanishing from this forecast as a result of the building heat. The region is already almost 2″ in the hole for the year, and that deficit will only increase this week. A few showers and t-storms are possible by late in the weekend, but those chances are not worth counting on at this point.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara