Thunderstorms this afternoon may be strong with flooding downpours possible

TODAY: Hot, Humid With Afternoon Heavy Storms. High 94. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Early Evening Storms, Lingering Overnight Showers. Low 70. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Early Morning Shower. High 84. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday brought heavy storms to parts of the area, especially north and west of Harrisburg. Today promises the same, but activity will be more numerous than previous days as a cold front approaches from the west. Plentiful humidity will lead to torrential downpours with any storm that pops, with flooding the main risk today although damaging wind gusts can occur under the strongest storms. The main time frame of concern today is 1-7p, with just some lingering showers tonight. At times today, heat indices will push 100.

Cooler, drier air builds for Sunday as humid air gets squashed south. There can be an early morning shower but the vast majority of the day will be dry with clouds and sunshine mixed. Dry weather continues into Monday as it stays comfortable with highs in the upper 80s.

The pattern turns a bit unsettled toward the middle of next week, but only stray storm chances are expected at this point. A front will approach from the north, with a few storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, although this setup will be nothing like the one we’ve been in the last couple weeks. We’re back to dry weather next Thursday and most of Friday as highs stay within a few degrees of average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo