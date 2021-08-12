Today could be the hottest day yet, more storms expected later today and Friday

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Late Evening T-Storms. Hi 98. Heat Index Values Between 105-110°.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 76.

FRIDAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 96.

Yesterday’s hot and humid conditions triggered t-storms across the region as a wave moved through during the late afternoon and evening. While many of the storms were garden variety typical summer rain-makers, some did blow up to severe levels with damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. Several streets in and around Harrisburg were underwater for a time yesterday. An environment like this one is moisture loaded and we can expect more storms to fire through the end of the week.

The heat will peak today with highs reaching the upper 90s. Heat indices could reach as high as 110°, hence why an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect once again through this evening. More t-storms are possible late in the day as a disturbance approaches from the north, but it appears areas northwest of Harrisburg will have the greatest chance for a storm. That being said, the model guidance has handled the past two days rather poorly, not depicting widespread storms when in fact, most of the region at least saw some activity both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The bottom line: given the environment and another wave moving close by, keep your guard up for more heavy rain and damaging wind gusts later today.

A cold front will approach Central PA on Friday, offering another good chance for showers and storms, especially late in the day. Friday will also be the last brutally hot day (highs in the upper 90s again!) with more comfortable air moving in for the weekend. Saturday will still be hot with some stray t-storms as the front lingers nearby. Sunday will bring some relief with much less humidity and lots of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid-80s. Next week is all about Tropical Storm Fred. This storm will move toward the Gulf Coast early next week and could move northward by Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty due to Fred for next week, so check back and we’ll keep you posted. Heavy rain is on the table, but not a certainty. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara