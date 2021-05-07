Today kicks off a dreary stretch that will last through the weekend

TODAY: PM Rain, Cool. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 41.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Cool. Hi 59. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Afternoon & Evening Showers, Cool. Hi 59.

After a very pleasant Spring day across Central PA yesterday, the weather takes an unfortunate turn heading into Mother’s Day weekend. The gardens and lawns will love the weekend, but it won’t be great for outdoor plans. There will be two fronts moving in along with a separate area of low pressure this weekend. The first front will move across our region later today.

Rain develops during the afternoon and it looks like a wet evening on tap. Another half-inch of rain appears possible with steady rain lasting into the first part of tonight. It will be a cool day ahead too, with highs in the lower 60s. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows dropping into the 40s again.

Another pocket of cool air moves in for the weekend. That means some instability showers are possible Saturday. It won’t be a washout tomorrow, but scattered showers are likely throughout the day. Then Mother’s Day will bring more cool weather and another area of low pressure will track over the Commonwealth for the second half of the day. Steady rain from that system will make for a wet Mother’s Day afternoon and the rain will linger through Monday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature very cool temperatures. Highs both days will struggle to hit 60°. By early next week, we dry out but stay seasonably cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. It appears the cool air is here with no more 80° weather in sight. At least the lawns and gardens will get some natural water over the weekend. Enjoy your Mother’s Day!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara