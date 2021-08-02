Today offers a perfect way to start the week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Comfortable. Hi 81.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy! Lo 61.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 82.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday evening as a cold front pushed through the Commonwealth. Behind the front, high pressure will settle into the region today. As it does so, the weather will turn more comfortable with low humidity and plenty of sunshine in store. Highs will be in the lower 80s today. Tonight also looks calm and comfy with lows in the lower 60s. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday, but precipitation will hold off through Wednesday, and possibly even until Thursday. Most days this week will be cooler than normal, with highs in the lower 80s.

A weak trough will set up just to our east tomorrow and linger there through the weekend. This will keep rain chances nearby but mainly south and east of the viewing area until late Thursday when a few showers could pivot north. With high pressure nearby too, it’ll be tough to get persistent rain this week with the highest chance for a shower or t-storm likely not coming until the weekend. By then, more of a southerly wind will begin to dominate, which means the return of heat and higher humidity. By next Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back to near 90° with higher dewpoints back in the picture too. Rain chances remain uncertain for now, depending on where the boundary sets up exactly. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara