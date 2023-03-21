TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Today will be similar to yesterday as high pressure sits overhead. It will be another chilly start, with temperatures starting in the 20s for many backyards. Despite that, afternoon sunshine and a light southerly breeze will take temperatures close to 60° this afternoon. It looks simply gorgeous for this first full day of the new season. Get outside! Enjoy life! It’s going to be that type of day, my friends. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows around 40° – so not as chilly. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy ahead of an approaching front. It will stay mild though with highs again near 60°.

By Thursday, there will be a noticeable shift to a wetter pattern heading into the weekend. While scattered showers will be around Thursday (and it will be warm too, with highs near 70°), the real rainy period will occur Friday and especially Saturday as an area of low pressure lifts through. While Sunday could feature a brief break in the rain, next week looks to start wet as well as a potential baroclinic zone (zone of constant weather) sets up over Central PA. Locally, there is a rainfall deficit this year (almost 3″!) and the region could use a bit of rain to make some of it up. This will help, but just as people are ready to get outside after winter, the weather could turn unsettled and wet for a stretch. Temperatures look to stay in the “spring-zone” too with nothing too hot on the way. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara