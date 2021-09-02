Today will be a day to dry out and welcome some September weather

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 75. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Total rainfall yesterday from Ida was well within our forecasted range of 4-8″, with the highest amounts of 6 to 8 inches across portions of York, Lancaster and southern Dauphin Counties. Street and stream flooding will continue this morning, with most streams expected to crest throughout the day ahead. Any traveling early today should proceed with extreme caution. Remember to never drive through flooded roads or barricades. Streams and creeks should start to recede later today and tonight. One piece of good news: the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg is not expected to flood. It will crest just over 14′ by tonight. The flood stage near Harrisburg is 17′.

The weather quiets down drastically for the end of this week as drier and less humid air builds in behind Ida. Highs will only be in the mid-70s Thursday and Friday which will be a refreshing change! Plenty of sunshine and dry weather is on tap for both days too. Temperatures do climb back near seasonable levels early next week but humidity will remain tolerable. Other than some morning showers Sunday, little to no rain is expected over the next week. This is just what we need after a massive tropical system dumps rain on us. The next week will offer the chance to dry out, clean up, and catch our breaths. Enjoy the change!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara