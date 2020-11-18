Today will be the coldest day of the week

TODAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 28.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Today will be brisk and breezy with highs only reaching the low 40s. The winds will make it feel even colder. Lots of sunshine will be present though and it will be a nice afternoon despite the chill. Tonight will bring calmer winds and free-falling temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 20s!

The cold begins to exit Thursday (highs near 50° tomorrow afternoon!) and we go right back to our unseasonably warm and dry pattern for the upcoming weekend. We expect temperatures to peak in the mid-60s, which is 10 degrees warmer than average. We are starting to notice a thick layer of cloud cover that may develop on Sunday (thanks to east flow) that may keep our afternoon highs in the 50s.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows seasonably warm days with highs in the 50s (and possibly low 60s) with a few showers early in the week. At this point, Wednesday could bring a few showers while Thanksgiving looks dry. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara