TODAY: Very Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy. Lo 74.

FRIDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 91.

As expected, yesterday reached 90° again marking Day 2 of this prolonged heat wave. The humidity took the day off yesterday, but higher dewpoints returned overnight. Today is still expected to be the hottest day of the current heat wave with highs headed for the mid-90s. Heat indices will approach 100° during the afternoon as dewpoints soar and the humidity will feel very uncomfortable. At the same time, a weak wave ahead of an approaching cold front will bring us an opportunity for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage still looks spotty, but recent trends suggest more of us will have a chance to get some beneficial rain. Fingers crossed we can get the rain, but not too much. While severe weather isn’t a huge concern over the coming days, heavy rain is the main threat due to the massive amounts of moisture in the atmosphere above us. We’ll be monitoring each day for any flash flooding concerns. With the recent dry spell, it’s also not a huge concern but is definitely something to monitor given the atmospheric conditions and a stationary front taking up residence over Central PA through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday still look to feature scattered t-storms, and while not everyone will get rain, those that do find themselves under slow-moving downpours could get a lot of rain in a short period of time. The atmosphere will be loaded with moisture and with very weak steering flow aloft, this is something to watch as mentioned above. Storm chances look more spotty Sunday and Monday but will ramp back up next Tuesday as the cold front finally decides to move through. Highs will stay in the low 90s until the middle of next week. It appears the high heat and humidity will finally take a break by next Wednesday. Until then, stay cool, and let’s hope for some beneficial rain over the coming days.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara