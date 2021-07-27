Today will be the hottest day of the week, but not that humid

TODAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower North. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

Less humid air filtered into south-central Pennsylvania late yesterday, which will set the stage for a hot but not oppressive day ahead for this Tuesday. Today looks like another dry and hot day with highs reaching the low 90s. A weak cold front will approach from the north by evening, which may result in a couple of showers or t-storms, mainly north of Harrisburg. The front will be draped across our area Wednesday, which may lead to stray t-storms during the afternoon. Humidity levels will go up slightly toward Wednesday and Thursday as a stronger storm system develops over the Great Lakes. A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing our best chance for rain this week via scattered storms. Neither Wednesday or Thursday will be a washout, however, so outdoor plans can still happen between storms.

Behind this front, conditions turn very pleasant this weekend! Each day will offer plenty of sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures, and low humidity. Highs will be in the 80s from Thursday through at least next Monday. Enjoy the comfortable stretch of weather! A weak front looks to cross through Sunday and Monday, but at this point, the forecast still favors dry weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara