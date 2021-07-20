Today will be the hottest day of the week

TODAY: Sunny, Hot, Late Evening T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

A few storms developed yesterday along a spoke of energy moving through Central PA from New England. The storms remained non-severe but did provide some lightning and heavy rain locally. With high pressure in control today, most of the day is expected to be dry although it will turn hotter again. Highs will reach near 90° but humidity levels will remain tolerable. A weak front will approach from the north late in the day, which may lead to a few storms again, mainly NE of Harrisburg. Like yesterday, most backyards will remain dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70°.

That weak front will cross the area tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it a couple of t-storms during the afternoon. Again, however, any storms look non-severe and most places will stay dry. Behind the front, Thursday looks gorgeous with seasonable temperatures and low humidity! A secondary front could bring a few storms Friday afternoon, but overall rain chances look pretty slim the rest of the week. Enjoy it because the muggy weather returns as we head into next weekend. Storms become more likely by Sunday and next Monday as we enter another unsettled stretch of tropical-like weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara