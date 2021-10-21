Today will be the last warm day for a while, showers on tap tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 77. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 65.

We’ve had quite a run of nice weather this week with cool, crisp mornings and warm, breezy afternoons. It has been a fairly dry month too, which was needed after a very wet September. All of this is about to change, however, as cooler weather is set to move in and next week looks quite damp.

Our next cold front arrives tonight. Ahead of it, some light showers are expected after sunset, but the daylight hours ahead will be dry and mostly sunny! Highs will soar into the upper 70s ahead of the front this afternoon. Any shower activity late today and tonight looks light and won’t amount to much as a line of showers will be diminishing as it passes through Central PA, mainly overnight. Some more stray showers are possible tomorrow and Saturday with a secondary push of cooler air. Again, rainfall should be light through this time period. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to get back into the lower 60s, and a 10-20 mph breeze will add to the chill. By Sunday night, an approaching warm front could bring some rain back into the region. That rain will set up a damp stretch heading into next week.

Monday will bring some scattered, light showers ahead of a front that looks to come through Tuesday and stall out into Wednesday. That’s the first part of next week’s potentially damp stretch. That first system could bring between 1-2″ of rain between late Sunday and early Wednesday. That’s manageable, given how dry October has been for the region thus far. A stronger and more potent front looks to cross through next Friday and Saturday. This front looks to have plenty of moisture with it and will move slowly through the area with a connection to Gulf moisture. This front could bring several inches of rain in addition to the rainfall early next week. This would raise flooding concerns if it comes to pass. We will follow the trends and keep you posted as we move forward into next week. This front could make for a dark and stormy Halloween weekend. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara