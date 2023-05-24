TODAY: Sunny Start, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lo 48. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Today remains sunny and warm before a cold front arrives this evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 80s, making today the warmest day this week. The front this evening will have very little moisture, so most backyards will remain dry. A couple of spots could receive a brief shower, with rain amounts less than 0.05″. Clearly, this isn’t the rain the region needs. It will turn breezy along and behind the front this evening and overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s tonight behind the front.

Thursday and Friday will bring lots of sunshine and very low humidity. It will be cooler too, with highs in the lower 70s both days.

We are watching a coastal low for the holiday weekend that is forecast to be across the Carolinas Sunday and Monday. The latest model guidance suggests most, if not all rain stays to the south of Central PA prolonging our dry pattern, but keeping it nice for Memorial Day weekend plans. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara