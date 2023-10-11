TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Clear & Calm. Lo 47.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 70.

As an upper low sits and spins over southern Canada, the local weather for Central PA will remain pretty much the same this week. Chilly mornings with pleasant but cool afternoons and a mix of sun and cumulus clouds. Despite the low nearby, however, it should remain dry here through the end of the work week.

Today might be the sunniest day of the week, but yesterday was pretty nice too. Expect warmer temperatures this afternoon with seasonable highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will start sunny and end cloudy as a warm front inches closer to Central PA. There will be too much dry air in place for any rain on Thursday and Friday, with Friday actually looking mostly sunny now. Bottom line: While a few clouds may show up from time to time, it looks fairly pleasant, dry, and comfortable through the end of the week.

Things change for the weekend, however. Another upper low will move in and make for a cloudy, cool, and damp weekend. Showers develop Friday night and Saturday looks rainy. Up to 1″ of rain could fall through Sunday with lingering showers. Both days look cool too. This upper low will hang around too making the start of next week rather cloudy and cool too with a passing shower at times. Highs look to stay in the 50s. Stay tuned. We will continue to update the weekend forecast with more specifics throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara