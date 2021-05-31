Today will bring some much-needed change: brighter and drier

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 74. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Lo 51.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 79.

After a dreary and abysmal 3 day stretch that featured plenty of rain and chilly temperatures, the weather finally starts to turn around today. The weekend did bring much-needed rainfall, but many are ready to turn the corner for brighter skies. Luckily, temperatures will also rebound this week. Memorial Day will feature pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. It may not be warm enough for the swimming pool just yet, but outdoor activities today should be just fine despite a chilly start. Enjoy the holiday as we thank those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool again. Lows will dip into the lower 50s.

Abundant cloud cover will return tomorrow as a weak disturbance moves through the Great Lakes, but no rain is expected. These clouds will be higher up into the atmosphere so temperatures should have no issues rebounding into the upper 70s with milky sunshine. All in all, it will be a nice start to the week.

Heading into Wednesday and beyond, a more typical early summer-like pattern will take hold. A trough will settle into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley starting Thursday. This will pump warmth and humidity northward, but also increase daily storm chances starting Wednesday. The greatest chance for rain this week appears to be Thursday and Friday when a stronger front will move through. Strong to severe storms may be possible to end the week as the front crosses. Highs will bounce back to near 80° by mid-week, with a recovery into the mid-80s expected by next weekend! Going forward, more consistent summer heat can be expected as we head through the first half of June. Let’s hope we can leave the chilly weather behind us as we turn the calendar.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara