TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Snow & Sleet Develop After Midnight. Lo 29.

THURSDAY: Icy Mix To Rain, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Today will be much like yesterday: sunny, cold, and dry. However, some thin, high clouds will start to show up as the leading edge of a winter storm begins to make its way toward Central PA tonight. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s, and that chill will set the stage for tomorrow’s wintry mess. In fact, the storm actually begins after midnight tonight. Here are the details:

A mixture of snow and sleet looks to develop overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This initial period of snow and mainly sleet overspreads the entire region by dawn Thursday, followed by a slow transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain. The key will be temperatures and how long it takes to overcome the stubborn cold air at the surface. The column of air above us should warm up more quickly, leading to the transition to icy precipitation types first. Eventually, at some point in the afternoon, most of Central PA should be seeing rain as temperatures rise above 32°. There will continue to be pockets of freezing rain, however, well into the afternoon, especially for northern spots.

Thursday’s timeline.

The greatest travel impact from this storm will be tomorrow morning when there will still be enough cold air established across the region. This will likely lead to slick and icy spots, especially on sidewalks and secondary roads. As milder air nudges northward, a change from an icy mix to rain is expected later in the afternoon and evening, with improving travel conditions expected. A period of wet snow and sleet *could* redevelop north and west of Harrisburg during the evening hours and Thursday night. This is still an evolving part of the forecast and will depend on how the coastal low develops later tomorrow. This still won’t be a snowstorm for our region, however. An icy mix and mess is the best way to describe it. One other note: a stiff east breeze will persist throughout Thursday adding to the nasty conditions.

Travel conditions Thursday.

While this will primarily be a sleet storm, some slushy accumulations are possible.

As the storm exits Friday morning and the rain wraps up, much colder air and a steady breeze return for the weekend. This pattern will bring several more chances for wintry weather as we get closer to the holidays. As always, we’ll stay on top of it and explain it right here…so bookmark this page and let it be your source for local weather. In the meantime, prepare for tomorrow and use caution. It won’t be the worst storm we’ve had to deal with, but it will likely start on the ugly side before conditions improve through the day. Be safe!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara